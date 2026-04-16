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Here is the Setlist and Set Times for Luke Combs My Kinda Saturday Night World Tour

TM

by Tammy Moir

TM

by Tammy Moir

27 songs, big covers, and a stadium show that doesn’t let up

Luke Combs is deep into his My Kinda Saturday Night World Tour, and if the April 11 stop at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa is anything to go by, the show’s locked into a pretty consistent (and stacked) format.

It’s a long one – usually 27–28 songs – pulling heavily from The Way I Am, alongside the hits that have basically become country canon at this point.

Here’s the setlist for Luke Combs My Kinda Saturday Night Tour 2026

My Kinda Saturday Night (opener)
 Lovin’ on You
 Hurricane
 She Got the Best of Me
 Tell ‘Em About Tonight
 One Number Away
 Soon As I Get Home or Going, Going, Gone
 Back in the Saddle
 Must’ve Never Met You
 The Kind of Love We Make
 Sleepless in a Hotel Room
 Rethink Some Things
 Forever After All
 Better Together
 I Ain’t No Cowboy
 Wish Upon a Whiskey or Even Though I’m Leaving
 Remember Him That Way
 Be By You
 Beautiful Crazy

Band medley:
 (Crazy Train / She Will Be Loved / Billie Jean / I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing / Something Like That)

Alcohol of Fame or “Ordinary” (Alex Warren cover)
 Cold as You
 When It Rains It Pours
 1, 2 Many
 Beer Never Broke My Heart

Encore:
 Fast Car (Tracy Chapman cover)
 Where the Wild Things Are
 Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma

A couple of things to watch: there are a few rotating slots, so you might get ‘Even Though I’m Leaving’ instead of ‘Wish Upon a Whiskey,’ and the Alex Warren cover has been popping up more regularly.

The ‘Fast Car ‘moment still lands exactly how you want it to.

The show’s also running an in-the-round stage, so Combs is constantly moving – no bad seats, but expect him to be circling the stadium most of the night.

Set times for Luke Combs My Kinda Saturday Night Tour 2026

North American dates have been pretty consistent:

  • Doors: ~5:00 PM
  • Openers kick off: ~5:20 PM
  • Luke Combs: ~8:45–9:00 PM
  • Finish: ~11:00 PM

Support on the current North American run is solid: Dierks Bentley as direct support, with Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James opening things up.

If you’re heading to the European or UK shows later in the year, timings shift slightly – generally later starts (around 6:30 PM in places like Amsterdam and Sweden), while London’s Wembley sticks to a tighter curfew window.

One constant across the whole tour: Ty Myers is on every date, so get there early – he’s clearly a priority watch in Combs’ world right now.

 

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