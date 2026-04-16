Here is the Setlist and Set Times for Luke Combs My Kinda Saturday Night World Tour

27 songs, big covers, and a stadium show that doesn’t let up

Luke Combs is deep into his My Kinda Saturday Night World Tour, and if the April 11 stop at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa is anything to go by, the show’s locked into a pretty consistent (and stacked) format.

It’s a long one – usually 27–28 songs – pulling heavily from The Way I Am, alongside the hits that have basically become country canon at this point.

Here’s the setlist for Luke Combs My Kinda Saturday Night Tour 2026

My Kinda Saturday Night (opener)

Lovin’ on You

Hurricane

She Got the Best of Me

Tell ‘Em About Tonight

One Number Away

Soon As I Get Home or Going, Going, Gone

Back in the Saddle

Must’ve Never Met You

The Kind of Love We Make

Sleepless in a Hotel Room

Rethink Some Things

Forever After All

Better Together

I Ain’t No Cowboy

Wish Upon a Whiskey or Even Though I’m Leaving

Remember Him That Way

Be By You

Beautiful Crazy

Band medley:

(Crazy Train / She Will Be Loved / Billie Jean / I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing / Something Like That)

Alcohol of Fame or “Ordinary” (Alex Warren cover)

Cold as You

When It Rains It Pours

1, 2 Many

Beer Never Broke My Heart

Encore:

Fast Car (Tracy Chapman cover)

Where the Wild Things Are

Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma

A couple of things to watch: there are a few rotating slots, so you might get ‘Even Though I’m Leaving’ instead of ‘Wish Upon a Whiskey,’ and the Alex Warren cover has been popping up more regularly.

The ‘Fast Car ‘moment still lands exactly how you want it to.

The show’s also running an in-the-round stage, so Combs is constantly moving – no bad seats, but expect him to be circling the stadium most of the night.

Set times for Luke Combs My Kinda Saturday Night Tour 2026

North American dates have been pretty consistent:

Doors: ~5:00 PM

Openers kick off: ~5:20 PM

Luke Combs: ~8:45–9:00 PM

Finish: ~11:00 PM

Support on the current North American run is solid: Dierks Bentley as direct support, with Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James opening things up.

If you’re heading to the European or UK shows later in the year, timings shift slightly – generally later starts (around 6:30 PM in places like Amsterdam and Sweden), while London’s Wembley sticks to a tighter curfew window.

One constant across the whole tour: Ty Myers is on every date, so get there early – he’s clearly a priority watch in Combs’ world right now.