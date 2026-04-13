Here is Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour full setlist

Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour full setlist is a career-spanning and then some.

Shakira is deep into her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, and the setlist is doing exactly what you’d hope – balancing the emotional fallout of her latest era with the kind of global hits that don’t age.

It’s big, it’s structured, and it moves like a narrative. Think less “greatest hits dump” and more four-act arc – heartbreak, rebuild, release.

Across 23–25 songs, she’s mixing medleys, acoustic throwbacks and full stadium moments, with just enough variation to keep things fresh city to city.

Here’s the current setlist for Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

Skakira Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour Setlist (2026)

Act I: The Awakening

La Fuerte

Girl Like Me (Black Eyed Peas cover)

Las de la Intuición / Estoy Aquí (Medley)

Empire / Inevitable (Medley)

Act II: Heartbreak & Healing

Te Felicito / TQG (Medley)

Don’t Bother

Acróstico

Copa Vacía / La Bicicleta / La Tortura (Medley)

Hips Don’t Lie

Act III: The Global Celebration

Chantaje

Monotonía

Addicted to You / Loca (Medley)

Soltera

Cómo Dónde y Cuándo

Última

Ojos Así (Belly dance sequence)

Act IV: The Classics (Acoustic / Rock)

Pies Descalzos, Sueños Blancos

Antología

Día de Enero

Poem to a Horse / Objection (Tango)

Whenever, Wherever (Suerte)

Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)

Encore

Loba (She Wolf)

Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53

Shakira takes this exact setlist into her North American run from June, before heading into a huge Madrid residency – including an 11-show stretch at the Santiago Bernabéu.

If this setlist holds, it’s less about reinventing the wheel and more about reminding everyone how many eras she’s quietly dominated.

And honestly – it’s hard to argue with that.

Check out Shakira’s website for full tour dates.