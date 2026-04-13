Amanda Ungaro goes public and suddenly Melania Trump’s statement makes more sense

Let’s be honest – Amanda Ungaro is giving us what we’ve all been waiting for.

There’s a new name being pulled into the ongoing orbit of Jeffrey Epstein speculation – and it’s one that reportedly hits close to Melania Trump.

Amanda Ungaro – described in recent reports and interviews as a longtime associate of Melania – is now being framed by some outlets as a key reason behind Melania’s recent public denial of any connection to Epstein.

It’s a messy, highly contested narrative, but one that’s quickly gaining traction.

According to these claims, Ungaro was part of the same tight-knit social circle that included Melania, Donald Trump, and Paolo Zampolli a network spanning modelling, business and politics in late-’90s/early-2000s New York.

Some accounts even suggest Ungaro may have been the unnamed friend referenced in Melania’s memoir who introduced her to Trump.

Where things turn darker is in Ungaro’s own story. She has alleged that she first travelled to the United States as a teenager on Epstein’s private jet – a claim that has not been independently verified, but has been widely reported following her recent media appearances.

From there, she reportedly became involved with Zampolli, who is often described as having deep ties to both the modelling world and Trump’s orbit, including a later diplomatic-style appointment.

Ungaro herself is also said to have received a ceremonial UN-related role through those same circles – another detail that’s been circulated but remains lightly documented in public records.

The real fracture point, though, appears to be personal.

Ungaro claims she was arrested, detained and ultimately deported from the United States after Zampolli contacted immigration authorities during a custody dispute — something she frames as a targeted move enabled by political connections during the Trump era.

Again, this is her account, and not one that’s been fully substantiated by official sources.

Since her deportation, Ungaro has gone public in a big way – giving interviews and posting on social media, where she’s directly called out Melania.

In those posts, she alleges that Melania was aware of her detention and has since warned she won’t stay silent.

That’s where the story shifts from messy to explosive.

Ungaro has publicly threatened to reveal what she claims to know about both Melania and Donald Trump, including alleged connections to Epstein and other serious accusations.

These claims are unproven and should be treated with caution – but their visibility alone has been enough to drag the situation into the spotlight.

At this stage, what’s clear is less about verified fact and more about escalation.

A once-private fallout between former friends is now playing out across international media, with reputations, history and high-profile names all tangled together.

Whether anything concrete comes from Ungaro’s claims remains to be seen.

But for now, it’s the kind of story that doesn’t quietly disappear – especially when it’s orbiting figures as high-profile as the Trumps.