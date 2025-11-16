Deftones are returning to Australia & New Zealand with Interpol and Ecca Vandal

Deftones announce first headline arena tour in Australia & New Zealand in nearly a decade

Alt-rock favourites Deftones are heading back down under in May 2026 for their first headline arena run in nearly a decade, bringing their mix of heavy riffs and atmospheric sound to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Auckland.

The Sacramento band will be joined by Interpol and Ecca Vandal for a run of big nights across the region.

The tour starts with two shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on 2–3 May, then heads to Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on 6 May. Melbourne gets two nights at Rod Laver Arena on 9–10 May, with the run finishing at Auckland’s Spark Arena on 13 May.

General tickets go on sale at 2pm Friday 21 November, with presales for Mastercard and Westpac cardholders, plus Live Nation members, starting 18 November.

After nearly a decade away, these shows are shaping up to be unmissable for fans of powerful, immersive alt-rock.

For complete tour and ticket information, head to their website

