Deftones are returning to Australia & New Zealand with Interpol and Ecca Vandal

Deftones announce first headline arena tour in Australia & New Zealand in nearly a decade
Alt-rock favourites Deftones are heading back down under in May 2026 for their first headline arena run in nearly a decade, bringing their mix of heavy riffs and atmospheric sound to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Auckland.
The Sacramento band will be joined by Interpol and Ecca Vandal for a run of big nights across the region.
The tour starts with two shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on 2–3 May, then heads to Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on 6 May. Melbourne gets two nights at Rod Laver Arena on 9–10 May, with the run finishing at Auckland’s Spark Arena on 13 May.
General tickets go on sale at 2pm Friday 21 November, with presales for Mastercard and Westpac cardholders, plus Live Nation members, starting 18 November.
After nearly a decade away, these shows are shaping up to be unmissable for fans of powerful, immersive alt-rock.
For complete tour and ticket information, head to their website
DEFTONES
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026
With Special Guests Interpol and Ecca Vandal
QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY
SATURDAY 2 MAY
QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY
SUNDAY 3 MAY
ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, BRISBANE
WEDNESDAY 6 MAY
ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE
SATURDAY 9 MAY
ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE
SUNDAY 10 MAY
SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND
WEDNESDAY 13 MAY
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 21 NOVEMBER, 2PM