Donald Glover quietly drops the news he suffered a stroke and multiple surgeries last year

Glover reflects on the health scares that stopped his world tour.

Donald Glover returned to the stage this weekend, sharing with fans the reason he had to cut his world tour short last year.

Speaking to the crowd, Glover revealed he suffered a stroke during the tour. “I was having a lot of fun, really loving seeing you guys out there,” he said, “and then I had this really bad pain in my head in Louisiana. I did the show anyway, but I couldn’t really see well. By Houston, I went to the hospital and they told me I’d had a stroke.”

He admitted the news was shocking. “The first thing I thought was, ‘I’m letting everybody down.’ Then, like, copying Jamie Foxx,” he joked.

Glover later cancelled the rest of the tour after discovering additional health issues, including a broken foot and a hole in his heart that required surgery. “They say everybody has two lives, and the second starts when you realise you have one,” he told fans. “The life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love seeing and performing for you.”

Now back in full health, Glover is preparing to reprise his role as Troy Barnes in the upcoming Community movie and step into a Lando solo story in the Star Wars universe.