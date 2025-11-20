Camp Flog Gnaw’s Rain-Delayed Return Gets a Revamped Lineup, Including Blood Orange & Kali Uchis

Camp Flog Gnaw has always thrived in chaos that’s part of its charm. And this year, the festival’s eleventh edition is embracing the unexpected once again, reshuffling its lineup after record-breaking storms forced a last-minute postponement.

Founded by Tyler, the Creator and known for blending carnival absurdity with boundary-pushing music, the festival was originally slated for last weekend at Dodger Stadium.

But with Los Angeles hit by its heaviest November rainfall in four decades, organisers made the call to push everything back by a week.

The rescheduled dates, now locked in for November 22 and 23, come with significant lineup changes.

Blood Orange, Kali Uchis, Geese, and Fakemink are stepping in as new additions, injecting a fresh energy into a festival already loaded with heavy hitters like Tyler, Childish Gambino, Doechii, and A$AP Rocky. Several previously announced acts, Clairo, Don Toliver, Men I Trust, Sombr, Tems, and The Alchemist, can no longer perform due to the shift.

Tyler addressed the delay with his usual mix of blunt honesty and empathy, telling fans they had two choices: cancel entirely or push it back a week.

“We chose the latter,” he wrote on Instagram, offering refunds for anyone unable to attend. Clairo, who was set to close out her Charm era with a final festival set, shared her own disappointment but thanked fans for the journey.

Now, with clearer skies ahead, Camp Flog Gnaw is gearing up for a rebirth, one shaped by resilience, improvisation, and a lineup that proves the show really can go on.