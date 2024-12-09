Hitting the perfect gift is as good as it gets, and we’re here to make it happen with a lineup of spot-on ideas anyone would love.

One of the perks of working in a magazine is always being on the lookout for cool, cool stuff—whether it’s a killer track, a must-read book, or the latest game. So, we’ve done the legwork and pulled together some of the best picks across a bunch of categories.

Whether you’re shopping for a muso, a creator, or a book lover, or just someone who likes great stuff, this guide has you covered. Think of it as our little gift to you.

Say hello to the latests gift trend taking over in 2024: CMY Cubes. These interactive, colourful cubes are quickly becoming a must-have, drawing in both kids and adults. Designed to spark creativity, they offer endless entertainment for all ages.

Rotate the cube, and you can manipulate colours, creating shifting hues that are oddly mesmerizing. Not just fun, they double as eye-catching decor, fitting effortlessly into any space. They also pack some educational value, providing a hands-on way to dive into color theory and light science. And at around 22 bucks, they’re a solid pick for your next secret Santa.

The Ilford Sprite 35-II brings back the simplicity of film with a no-frills design, perfect for those who want to slow down and capture authentic shots. With a fixed shutter speed, 31mm f9 lens, and built-in flash, it’s ideal for both daylight and low-light scenes.

You can load it with colour or black-and-white film for a classic film experience. Lightweight and compact at just 122 grams, it’s a step up from disposables and a great option for anyone experimenting with 35mm. Available in Black or Black & Silver.

Looking for a way to learn the piano that’s as fun as it is educational? The Piano M and ROLI Learn app combo is your perfect pick. With glowing keys that show you exactly which notes to play, you can start learning your favourite songs in no time—no sheet music required.

The app gives you access to over 1,000 tracks, from Beyoncé to Beethoven, and even offers engaging games and exercises to keep things exciting. It’s a smooth blend of easy-to-follow guidance and real musical progress, making it ideal for beginners and seasoned players looking for a portable practice tool. Plus- you can take it anywhere and everywhere you happen to find yourself travelling to over the holiday season.

Let’s get real – no musician has ever frowned at being gifted a cable (or three). Whether it’s tucked into a Christmas stocking, wrapped up for a birthday, or just because – you can’t go wrong with more cables. And Sounds Easy makes it too easy to stock up with killer deals on essentials like the Beyerdynamic Pro X 1.2m Cable or the Teenage Engineering MC-3 Mini Sync Cables (a must-have for Pocket Operator fans).

Plus, don’t forget the stash of protective cases for your pro audio gear. Gift-worthy? Yes. Practical? Always.

The Stealth A16 AI+ offers insane performance in a sleek, lightweight package. At just 16.1mm thick and under 2kg, it’s one of the thinnest gaming laptops out there.

Don’t let its size fool you—this powerhouse packs AI-powered gaming and creation tools, making it ideal for gamers and creators on the move.

To mark the 2025 Lunar New Year, Beenleigh Rum is dropping a limited-edition Year of the Snake release. With just 2,700 individually numbered bottles, this one’s for serious collectors and rum fans. Aged up to eight years in ex-brandy and bourbon barrels, it boasts bold notes of rich butter, warm spice, and oak.

The bottle’s exclusive design by QingFeng Che blends traditional Chinese motifs, symbolizing wisdom and prosperity. At 150 bucks, it’s a standout gift that’s sure to add something special to your New Year celebrations.

Questlove’s Hip-Hop Is History audiobook, recorded at Electric Lady Studios, takes listeners on a journey through hip-hop’s first 50 years. Narrated by Questlove himself, it blends his personal memories and reflections with the genre’s cultural evolution. From the first time he heard “Rapper’s Delight” to directing the GRAMMYs’ 50th-anniversary celebration, he guides us through both pivotal moments and hidden gems.

Questlove’s passion, intelligence, and storytelling shine throughout, making this a must-listen for hip-hop fans. It’s a vivid, personal reflection on the movement he helped shape, presented with the warmth and insight only he can offer.

This hardback is a beautiful tribute to First Nations languages, making it the perfect Christmas gift. Featuring contributions from forty prominent Indigenous writers, thinkers, and artists—including Mykaela Saunders, Kim Scott, Tara June Winch, Bruce Pascoe, and Anita Heiss—the book celebrates words that connect us to country, culture, and family.

Each piece explores the significance of language, from childhood memories to the essence of time and belonging. At 34 bucks, it’s a must-have for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of Australia’s First Nations stories and traditions.

