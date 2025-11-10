Childish Gambino has opened up a fan-voted portal for his next setlist

Here’s the deal with the set‑list for Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover).

Childish Gambino has officially opened up a fan‑voted portal, meaning you can literally pick the songs you want to hear live.

Your votes could shape what ends up on stage, turning his shows into a fully crowd‑influenced experience, a classic Glover move, blending the unexpected with a bit of playful chaos.

That said, the touring side of things is still in flux. His big 2024/25 run, “The New World Tour,” was cut short after only 18 shows because of health and surgery-related issues, and there are currently no confirmed full tour dates for the rest of 2025.

The fan-vote system seems poised for future shows or one-off events rather than a full global rollout, but it’s still a chance to get your favourite tracks heard live.

Basically, if there’s a song you’ve been dying to see performed, now’s your chance to make it happen, but keep your eyes peeled for official announcements to see when and where Glover will actually take the stage next.

Check out the portal here, and the current top ten songs fans are voting for Childish Gambino’s Setlist below:

01. Redbone

02. Telegraph Ave

03. Witchy (Kaytranada)

04. L.E.S.

05. Sober

06. 3005

07. Sweatpants

08. This Is America

09. Mystery Song (cover)

10. Dadvocate