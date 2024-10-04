Kaytranada collabs with Childish Gambino on new track ‘Witchy’

‘Witchy’ is a collaboration so good that it’s got fans begging for more ‘Kaytrabino’

Kaytranada’s latest 21-track album Timeless is his third solo studio album, which he was recording while receiving the Grammy for his 2019 release, Bubba.

With collaborations on the album spanning from Charlotte Day Wilson to Anderson .Paak, ‘Witchy’, the sixteenth track on the album, was an immediate fan-favourite.

The track sees him making magic with long-term friend and fellow musician, Childish Gambino.

Infused with Kaytranada’s classic beats and Childish Gambino’s silky vocals, the track is certifiably house-music heaven.

Freshly dropped this morning, the nearly four-minute music video for ‘Witchy’ was directed by Bethany Vargas, who also created the album’s acclaimed visualisers.

The music video is striking in its colour scheme and choreography, opening with the two artists making their way into the studio together to record and rehearse.

It doesn’t take long before a beautiful phantom appears, mirroring Gambino’s movements and having him singing, “You’re being witchy and I love it, girl.”

With choreography by Shay Latukolan, the video features ballerinas, a contortionist and a feather-haired witch, all of whom send Gambino and Kaytranada into a trance-like state.

“It’s voodoo/You make me feel like I’ve been floating/This ain’t a spell, you got me open, girl,” Gambino’s lyrics read.

The release of the music video arrives in the middle of Kaytranada’s North American tour of Timeless, which sees him cementing his position as one of dance music’s top artists.

The track also follows on from Childish Gambino’s 2024 studio album release Bando Stone and The New World, which sees him collaborating with the likes of Jorja Smith and Khruangbin.

While Kaytranada has no set plans to come down under just yet, Childish Gambino will be in Sydney in February 2025, for which you can grab tickets here.