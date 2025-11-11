Hayley Williams announces 2026 Solo Tour and an anti-scalper ticket plan

Hayley Williams is hitting the road in 2026, and she’s doing it on her own terms.

Paramore frontwoman, Hayley Williams has unveiled dates for her upcoming solo tour, promising a mix of new material from her solo work alongside fan-favourite Paramore classics.

Due to high demand, Williams has now added 16 additional shows across North America and Europe, including extra nights in Austin, Atlanta, Toronto, New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Dublin.

Williams is also taking a stand against ticket scalpers, introducing an anti-resale approach designed to keep shows affordable for real fans.

Details are still emerging, but the move signals a growing trend of artists fighting back against inflated secondary-market prices.

“Fans should be the ones experiencing these shows, not bots or resellers,” Williams said in a statement. “I want to make sure everyone who wants to see the music gets to see it.”

Tickets for the 2026 tour will go on sale soon, and with extra dates now added, fans have even more chances to catch what promises to be an unmissable series of shows.