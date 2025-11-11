New ‘Marty Supreme’ trailer reveals Timothée Chalamet’s all-consuming ambition

The game is only the beginning in Josh Safdie’s chaotic ping pong epic.

The second trailer for Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme’ has landed, and Timothée Chalamet’s table tennis prodigy is more dangerously obsessive than ever.

Set against a 1950s backdrop and the ironic swell of ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World,’ the preview plunges us deeper into Marty Mauser’s chaotic world.

We see his high-stakes gamble for glory, which rapidly escalates from smoky ping pong halls into a frenetic underworld of sports betting, shady cash, and running from the law.

The trailer also unveils more of the sprawling cast, including Gwyneth Paltrow as a glamorous movie star entangled with Marty and Tyler, The Creator as his loyal confidante in chaos.

This A24 drama, while fictional, draws loose inspiration from the legend of real-life pro Marty Reisman, promising a Safdie-esque saga of relentless ambition where the pursuit of greatness comes with a severe cost.