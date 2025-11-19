Doja Cat’s Full Ma Vie World Tour Setlist

Doja Cat ignites her Ma Vie World Tour with a ferocious, hit-stacked setlist

Doja Cat has kicked off her Ma Vie World Tour with the kind of theatrical, high-gloss chaos only she can conjure, part rap circus, part glitter-slick fever dream.

Hitting Australia through November and December, the show leans deep into Vie’s glossy synth-pop mutations while still giving fans the heavy-hitters that made her a headliner.

Across costume changes, LED delirium and choreography that borders on fight-club chic, Doja’s presence is feral, funny and frighteningly precise.

If Auckland’s opening night setlist is the blueprint, Australia is about to get the full shapeshifter experience, and then some.

Full Setlist for Doja Cat’s Ma Vie World Tour 2025

Cards Kiss Me More Get Into It (Yuh) Gorgeous Take Me Dancing Woman Acts of Service Agora Hills Make It Up All Mine Ain’t Shit Paint the Town Red Silly! Fun! Juicy Need to Know Streets Wet Vagina WYM Freestyle Demons Tia Tamera AAAH MEN!!! I’m a Man (cover) Boss Bitch One More Time Stranger Jealous Type

Check out Doja Cat’s website for more info.