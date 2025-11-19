[gtranslate]
Doja Cat’s Full Ma Vie World Tour Setlist

by Tammy Moir

by Tammy Moir

Doja Cat ignites her Ma Vie World Tour with a ferocious, hit-stacked setlist

Doja Cat has kicked off her Ma Vie World Tour with the kind of theatrical, high-gloss chaos only she can conjure, part rap circus, part glitter-slick fever dream.

Hitting Australia through November and December, the show leans deep into Vie’s glossy synth-pop mutations while still giving fans the heavy-hitters that made her a headliner.

Across costume changes, LED delirium and choreography that borders on fight-club chic, Doja’s presence is feral, funny and frighteningly precise.

If Auckland’s opening night setlist is the blueprint, Australia is about to get the full shapeshifter experience, and then some.

Full Setlist for Doja Cat’s Ma Vie World Tour 2025

  1. Cards

  2. Kiss Me More

  3. Get Into It (Yuh)

  4. Gorgeous

  5. Take Me Dancing

  6. Woman

  7. Acts of Service

  8. Agora Hills

  9. Make It Up

  10. All Mine

  11. Ain’t Shit

  12. Paint the Town Red

  13. Silly! Fun!

  14. Juicy

  15. Need to Know

  16. Streets

  17. Wet Vagina

  18. WYM Freestyle

  19. Demons

  20. Tia Tamera

  21. AAAH MEN!!!

  22. I’m a Man (cover)

  23. Boss Bitch

  24. One More Time

  25. Stranger

  26. Jealous Type

Check out Doja Cat’s website for more info.

