Doja Cat’s Full Ma Vie World Tour Setlist

Doja Cat ignites her Ma Vie World Tour with a ferocious, hit-stacked setlist
Doja Cat has kicked off her Ma Vie World Tour with the kind of theatrical, high-gloss chaos only she can conjure, part rap circus, part glitter-slick fever dream.
Hitting Australia through November and December, the show leans deep into Vie’s glossy synth-pop mutations while still giving fans the heavy-hitters that made her a headliner.
Across costume changes, LED delirium and choreography that borders on fight-club chic, Doja’s presence is feral, funny and frighteningly precise.
If Auckland’s opening night setlist is the blueprint, Australia is about to get the full shapeshifter experience, and then some.
Full Setlist for Doja Cat’s Ma Vie World Tour 2025
Cards
Kiss Me More
Get Into It (Yuh)
Gorgeous
Take Me Dancing
Woman
Acts of Service
Agora Hills
Make It Up
All Mine
Ain’t Shit
Paint the Town Red
Silly! Fun!
Juicy
Need to Know
Streets
Wet Vagina
WYM Freestyle
Demons
Tia Tamera
AAAH MEN!!!
I’m a Man (cover)
Boss Bitch
One More Time
Stranger
Jealous Type
