XtraClubs is giving Marrickville a week of free saunas before it even opens

If you’ve been meaning to try a sauna (or five), now’s your chance.

XtraClubs, the Aussie wellness brand known for its tech-savvy, self-service approach, is offering a full week of free sauna sessions at its brand-new Marrickville club from 30 November to 6 December, ahead of its official opening on 8 December.

Spots are open to anyone and can be booked here.

The new location looks next-level: 2 Finnish saunas (including a “Silent Zone”), 4 infrared saunas, 6 ice baths with options at 3°c and 10°c, plus a steam room.

The Silent Zone is perfect if you just want to unwind without distractions, while the large Finnish sauna, handcrafted to fit up to 35 people, is all about communal wellness.

Founders Anthony and James Simonetta and Simon Hamilton, built the brand for anyone who wants affordable, flexible, and premium wellness.

The club is open 6 am to 11 pm, seven days a week, and memberships start at just twenty bucks a week.

The Marrickville club is the third for XtraClubs, with a Manly location following in early 2026.

And it’s not just about looking good – sauna and steam room sessions, plus ice baths, are backed by research showing benefits for heart health, recovery, mood, skin, and even sleep.

Whether you’re a local wellness junkie or just curious, this free week is the perfect excuse to check out XtraClubs Marrickville before anyone else does.

Location – Marrickville: 18-30 Faversham St (Opening Late 2025)