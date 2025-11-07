Chris Williamson Mostly Wise Live Tour lands in Aus, NZ & Bali

Yes, a podcast guy is coming to lecture you IRL – don’t worry, it’s fun.

Joe Rogan said it best: “You’re a very good listener… really good at knowing when to talk and when not to talk.” And now, Chris Williamson is bringing that rare skill, and a lot more, to the stage.

The Modern Wisdom host, podcaster, and writer is hitting Australia, New Zealand, and Bali in March and April 2026 for the Mostly Wise live tour.

Following a sold-out North American run, Williamson will deliver an evening of sharp insights, gut-punch honesty, and storytelling that challenges audiences to think deeper, question assumptions, and maybe even laugh at themselves a little.

From the traps of hustle culture to the lessons hiding in silence, Mostly Wise promises a show that’s part self-honesty, part philosophy, and all entertaining.

Williamson has built a global following of more than 7 million listeners, with over 1 billion streams of Modern Wisdom, where he sits down with figures like David Goggins, Andrew Huberman, and Matthew McConaughey to unpack everything from modern masculinity to mental wellness.

“Mostly Wise is about embracing the fact no one really has it all figured out, least of all me,” says Williamson. “It’s not self-help, it’s self-honesty. I can’t wait to bring that to life in Australia, New Zealand, and Bali.”

Chris Williamson Mostly Wise Live Tour Dates:

Thu 19 Mar – Darling Harbour Theatre, Sydney

Fri 20 Mar – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Sun 22 Mar – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Mon 23 Mar – Astor Theatre, Perth

Wed 25 Mar – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sat 28 Mar – Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

Sun 29 Mar – Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland

Wed 1 Apr – Atlas Super Club, Bali

Pre-sale: Tue 18 Nov, 9am local | General sale: Thu 20 Nov, 9am local

Tickets here.