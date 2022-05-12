Jack Kerouac’s top ten tips for writers

Widely known as the bestselling author of On the Road, Jack Kerouac was the heart and pulse of the beat generation, but he was more than a novelist, he was also a huge fan of the haiku.

Tightly structured, haikus are made up of only three lines, five, seven, and five, totalling seventeen syllables in all. Kerouac’s cheeky playful attempts with the form – which he renamed “Pop” are largely considered American Haiku, given the loose use of the syllable– are very much zen-like in prose, humorous, and deeply thought-provoking.

In an interview with Allen Ginsberg for The Paris Review in 1966 – the two were pen pals and friends, Ginsberg says of Kerouac’s poetry – “He’s the only one in the United States who knows how to write haikus… Kerouac thinks in haikus, every time he writes anything—talks that way and thinks that way. So it’s just natural for him… He’s the only master of the haiku.”

Here are four of our fav Kerouac American haikus.

1. The little worm

lowers itself from the roof

By a self shat thread

2. A raindrop from

the roof

Fell in my beer

3. Walking on water wasn’t

Built in a day

4. The sound of silence

is all the instruction

You’ll get

Zoot Sims with Al Cohn and Jack Kerouac in New York City during the recording of Jack Kerouac's 2nd album 'Blues And Haikus' in 1958. Photo from Jack Kerouac FB page. pic.twitter.com/VypPPPpR5s — Salad Jazz (@SaladJazz1) October 31, 2021

Whether you need a little inspiration as a writer to form the perfect haiku we have put together Kerouac’s top ten tips to get you started.

Scribbled secret notebooks, and wild typewritten pages, for yr own joy Submissive to everything, open, listening Try never get drunk outside yr own house Be in love with yr life Something that you feel will find its own form Be crazy dumbsaint of the mind Blow as deep as you want to blow Write what you want bottomless from bottom of the mind The unspeakable visions of the individual No time for poetry but exactly what is

If you are keen for even more inspo, you can get some Kerouac haiku love here.