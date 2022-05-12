The pop-punk revolution is well and truly here, and Leah Kate is its next prodigy

Even if you don’t know it yet, you’ve almost certainly heard at least one song by pop-punk prodigy Leah Kate.

Rising sensation Leah Kate is currently on tour with Madison Beer, and you can’t help but to think that she’s going to follow a similar path to stardom as Olivia Rodrigo.

The US artist is already killing the game, recently signing with Los Angeles-based label 10K Projects alongside heavyweights Internet Money and Trippie Redd.

While it may seem like her success came out of nowhere, the exponential rise of Leah Kate is no accident… she’s been grinding for years.

In fact, the 29-year-old has perviously revealed that as a teenager, she would regularly track down her favourite artists’ producers on Google, then spam them with voice notes of her own, or in her own words, “literally blast them with shit”.

Since her breakthrough single Fuck Up the Friendship in 2020, Leah has been absolutely soaring. And her latest release 10 Things I Hate About You, and ode to the 1999 rom-com starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger, is popping off right now.

If you’ve opened TikTok in the last few months, there’s a high chance you’ve caught a glimpse of the track. Which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering it’s been used in more than 390,000 videos and counting.

Listen to 10 Things I Hate About You below.