Superbooth 2022: where all your synth dreams come true

Superbooth is celebrating its 20th year in Berlin, right now! It’s a music technology trade fair showing off all the latest, greatest and most exciting pieces with performances, presentations and parties.

Happening right now at FEZ Berlin from May 12th-14th, Superbooth 2022 brings together the magic of music technology — mostly in synthesizers — from giants in the field to innovative new products on the market. There’s everything from workshops, performances, lectures, and D.I.Y synthesizers builds, to exciting new releases timed perfectly for the masses.

With a packed three day schedule, there’s a lot of focus on the world of synthesizers, from modular to analog to digital. And the big bombshell? The perfectly timed release of the Oberheim OB-X8.

Industry heavy-hitters like Ableton, 1010 Music, Akai Professional, Adam Audio, IK Multimedia, KORG, Modal Electronics, Moog, Zoom, plus many more are showing off their latest. Arturia dropped V Collection 9 just in time for Superbooth to showcase all the new updates to the iconic suite.

Over 20 years, Superbooth has become a place to catch the latest music tech and instrument news and also exciting performances from a huge range of artists. This year has performances from Julia Bondar (Ukraine), Linalab, and Matjö (France) who is closing the event.

Superbooth is held at FEZ Berlin and you can still tickets if you are in the area. For more details, head to the website.