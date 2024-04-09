Joan Baez, the folk legend known for her powerful voice & activism, is finally sharing her poems with the world

The collection dives into various aspects of Baez’s life, including reflections on her childhood, memories of her family, and musings on her experiences as an artist and activist.

Readers can expect to find poems dedicated to or inspired by fellow musicians who have played a significant role in Baez’s journey, such as Bob Dylan, Judy Collins, and Jimi Hendrix.

While Baez has been writing poetry for years, this marks the first time she has made her work public.

Described as an “autobiographical poetry collection,” the book promises to provide insight into the life and experiences that have shaped Baez’s artistry.

‘When You See My Mother, Ask Her to Dance’ is poised to offer fans a deeper understanding of Joan Baez as both an artist and a person.

With its blend of vulnerability and insight, the collection is sure to resonate with those who have long admired Baez’s music and activism.

