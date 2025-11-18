The Pretty Littles are back with Good Sleep

Rip the fucking cord out with The Pretty Littles new single

Melbourne band The Pretty Littles are back with a new single, ‘Good Sleeps,’ out now via Endless Records.

It’s their first release since Force earlier this year and gives a taste of their upcoming live album Fish Guts For Miles, recorded at The Corner in March and landing this December.

Frontman Jack Parsons says the track was “one of those happy accidents,” written on tour through Central Australia amid chaos.

“..most of it was written on a recent tour through Central Australia, when a bunch of shit was going wrong. Despite the challenges, I remember feeling grateful to be in those situations and in those places. I don’t have many reliable anchors or meditations, but all my enduring memories come from difficult times. You don’t remember the good sleeps!”

Produced with Greg Rietwyk at Wrangler Studios, the track carries the band’s signature mix of wry humour, honest reflection, and punchy riffs.

The long-adored rockers, Parsons, Sam Nathan, JP Nicolacopoulos, and Liam Jenkins, deliver their quintessential Naarm rock sound. Check out The Pretty Littles vid for ‘Good Sleeps’ above.

‘Good Sleeps’ is out everywhere.