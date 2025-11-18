Watch Geese command the stage with a Covers-Only Set

From ‘Suzanne’ to ‘Search and Destroy.’
In a bold move that defied expectations, Brooklyn’s buzziest band, Geese, took the stage at Manhattan’s hallowed Blue Note Jazz Club and left their own songs at the door.
For one intimate, covers-only night, the band delivered a masterclass in counterculture cool, exclusively for Chase cardholders.
The setlist was a deep dive into rock’s rebellious heart, heavily featuring the raw power of The Stooges with renditions of ‘Search and Destroy’ and ‘Fun House.’
The band seamlessly shifted gears, weaving the delicate poetry of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Suzanne’ with the hypnotic sprawl of Pink Floyd’s ‘Interstellar Overdrive.’
This performance, following their viral New Radicals cover, cements Geese not just as album artists, but as erudite and unpredictable curators of rock’s vast and vital history.
