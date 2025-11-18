Watch the all-new trailer and restored episodes for The Beatles Anthology

If you thought you knew everything about The Beatles, think again.

Disney+ has just dropped an all-new trailer for the fully restored and expanded ‘The Beatles Anthology,’ and it’s shaping up to be a must-watch event for any fan of the Fab Four.

The landmark documentary series, now stretched from eight to nine episodes, kicks off a three-night streaming event starting November 26, with episodes rolling out across November 26, 27, and 28.

From the band’s scrappy beginnings to the whirlwind of Beatlemania and global superstardom, the series is as intimate as it is expansive—because it’s told straight from the mouths of John, Paul, George, and Ringo themselves.

The new ninth episode is a real treat, featuring never-before-seen footage of Paul, George, and Ringo reflecting on the creation of the original 1990s “Anthology” series and music project. Fans can also expect beautifully restored visuals and a fresh sound mix, thanks to the team at Apple Corps working alongside Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post in Wellington.

This Anthology revival joins a growing collection of Beatles classics now streaming on Disney+, including Let It Be, Beatles ’64, and the Emmy® Award-winning The Beatles: Get Back.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering the magic of the world’s most influential band, this is your chance to experience The Beatles’ legendary journey in a way that’s never been seen—or heard—before.

Episodes One through Eight are directed by Geoff Wonfor, Bob Smeaton, and Matt Longfellow, while Episode Nine is helmed by Oliver Murray.

The series is produced by a mix of Beatle royalty: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Olivia Harrison, Sean Ono Lennon, Jonathan Clyde, and Martin R. Smith.

Mark your calendars: the Beatles are coming back to your screens, and it’s going to be fab.