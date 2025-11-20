Glenn Close brings the fear in Sunrise on the Reaping Trailer

Glenn Close is all kinds of disturbing in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ trailer

Lionsgate has dropped the first trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, offering fans a peek at Joseph Zada as a young Haymitch Abernathy.

Set 24 years before the events of the original series, the film follows Haymitch as he’s thrust into the 50th Hunger Games, Panem’s second Quarter Quell, where 48 tributes fight for survival.

The trailer also teases Elle Fanning as a youthful Effie Trinket, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, and Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman.

Jesse Plemons joins as a younger Plutarch Heavensbee, rounding out a star-studded cast including Kelvin Harrison Jr., Glenn Close, Maya Hawke, and Billy Porter.

Directed by Francis Lawrence with a screenplay by Billy Ray, Sunrise on the Reaping hits cinemas on November 20, 2026.

The footage gives a fresh look at the deadly spectacle that set the stage for the series’ iconic events.