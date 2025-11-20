Universal, Sony, and Warner ink unified deal to legally train AI on their music catalogues

Klay becomes the first AI startup licensed by all three major music companies.

Ushering in a new era for the music industry, the three major record labels (Universal, Sony, and Warner) have unanimously struck individual licensing deals with AI startup Klay.

This historic agreement marks the first time an AI company has secured the blessing of all three industry titans, granting Klay legal access to train its “Large Music Model” on vast catalogues of copyrighted music.

The partnership promises to evolve fan experiences, allowing users to legally remake songs in different styles through a streaming platform with features like Spotify integration.

Executives from the labels have praised Klay’s “ethical” approach, a stark contrast to the ongoing lawsuits they’ve filed against other AI firms.

This deal represents a strategic pivot from litigation to collaboration, as the industry seeks to harness AI’s creative potential while attempting to build a fortress around copyright and artist rights.