Black Friday Special: AKG D5 Dynamic Supercardioid Microphone

We’ve made your mic-buying life a little easier this Black Friday.

The AKG D5 is a stage-ready gem that has earned a solid reputation for affordability and reliability, which is probably why so many gigging musicians keep coming back.

It’s trusted by pros like John Legend, Ziggy Alberts, and Bebe Rexha.

On stage, the D5 cuts through the mix with ease. Its supercardioid pattern keeps feedback under control, while the patented Varimotion™ diaphragm delivers crisp, powerful vocals every time.

Dual shock mounts smooth out handling noise, and the built-in pop filter keeps pesky pops and wind blasts in check. Basically, it makes your voice sound like it was meant to be heard.

Built tough, the D5 can handle just about anything. Its spring-steel grille and die-cast body shrug off the chaos of a tossed bag or a rowdy tour van.

The D5 S even adds a noiseless on/off switch for a little extra control, and with a two-year warranty, you can gig, rehearse, or record without a second thought.

This Black Friday, don’t overthink it, add the AKG D5 Dynamic Supercardioid Microphone to your gear set up – you can find a deal at participating retailers around the country.

Whether you’re stepping on stage for the first time, shredding through a pub gig, or chasing arena-level sound, this mic will make your vocals shine.