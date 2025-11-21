Kacey Musgraves returns to Sydney Opera House

From the very first strum of ‘Cardinal,’ Kacey Musgraves had the Sydney Opera House in the palm of her hand

There’s a rare kind of charm Kacey Musgraves brings, effortless, warm, and somehow both playful and sincere, that made the whole Concert Hall feel like one big living room.

She moved across the stage with easy joy, chatting and laughing with the audience, instantly making everyone feel included, whether you’d been a fan for years or were hearing her live for the first time.

Touring in support of Deeper Well, Musgraves’ set was a perfect mix of her biggest hits and more intimate gems.

‘Happy & Sad’ and ‘Lonely Weekend’ had the audience swaying and singing along, while her unexpected cover of SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ was pulled off with such ease it felt like it had always belonged in her repertoire.

Then there was ‘High Horse,’ which lit up the hall with disco energy, complete with a sparkling disco ball and a joyful, infectious groove that had everyone moving in their seats.

The production felt playful without ever being over the top.

Confetti cannons, bubble machines, and bright, warm lighting created moments that were magical and immersive, but it was the small, genuine moments that really landed.

Like when she invited a young fan onstage to sing with her, the pure delight on the little girl’s face, and the dad’s reaction, made the entire audience melt along with them.

By the end, the Sydney Opera House wasn’t just a stage; it felt like a shared celebration.

Kacey Musgraves reminded everyone why, after six long years, her return to Australia was so eagerly awaited.

The night closed with laughter, sparkling melodies, and moments of genuine connection, leaving the audience buzzing, smiling, and still humming her songs on the way out.

Photos:Daniel Boud Sydney Opera House