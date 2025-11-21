Nick Cave Finds Joy and Salvation in The Explosive Sound of Geese

New York band Geese listed as rock legend’s happiness

Nick Cave, the Australian rock legend, novelist and frontman of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, has publicly praised the up-and-coming New York band Geese, especially their recent album Getting Killed.

In a post on his own Red Hand Files newsletter, Cave was asked by a fan: “Which song comes to mind when you are genuinely joyful?”

Rather than name an old favourite, he described listening to Geese’s ‘Trinidad,’ and how deeply it resonated with him.

He opens up about waking at 5am, restless and full of “what-ifs, and yeah-buts, and what-abouts”, then going for a freezing morning swim.

Afterwards, he puts on Getting Killed and is struck by the emotional rawness of singer Cameron Winter’s performance: “I try / I try / I try so hard,” he sings, and Cave says that the line “hits me down to my soul, because we all try … so hard.”

Then the rest of the band kick in, their drums explode, Winter screams “There’s a bomb in my car!” and Cave says all his anxiety is “laid to waste.”

He talks about the endorphins rushing from the cold water, the caffeine, the sky, and just being completely transported: “I am made happy, and that happiness is entire and incontestable.”

He describes walking home, feeling at peace, thinking that it’s “the best day ever.”

Cave has also praised Cameron Winter’s solo work.

Earlier this year, he wrote about Winter’s solo album Heavy Metal calling it “a glorious, emotive voice with brilliant, blistering words… a racked and wondrous thing.”

This is a pretty big deal: for someone of Cave’s calibre to publicly endorse a young band like Geese means a lot.

His praise connects deeply with the band’s intensity, their emotional rawness and the way their music captures that mix of anxiety and release.

For Geese, this kind of validation from a respected elder in rock could help seal their reputation as artists that truly matter.

Listen to Geese on all major streaming platforms now, or buy Getting Killed in physical form here.