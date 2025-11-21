The Cure release trailer for upcoming The Show of a Lost World

A Cinematic Celebration of a Legendary Night

The Cure‘s highly anticipated concert film, The Show of a Lost World, captures a singular, magical evening in the band’s history.

The 1st November 2024’s performance at London’s Troxy marked the night that the band unveiled their first studio album in 16 years, Songs of a Lost World, performing the record live in full for the very first (and so far only) time.

Directed by Grammy-nominated filmmaker Nick Wickham, the film is a fully reimagined version of the show: it’s been recut, remixed and 4K remastered, offering both a stunning visual and sonic experience.

Frontman Robert Smith himself oversaw a new surround-sound mix (including Dolby Atmos), deepening the immersive quality of the concert.

The setlist is extraordinary, all 31 songs performed that night are included, weaving together material from Songs of a Lost World alongside a special five-song trubyte to their 1980 album Seventeen Seconds.

The lineup features Robert Smith (vocals, guitar, bass), Simon Gallup, Jason Cooper, Roger O’Donnell, Reeves Gabrels and Perry Bamonte – all key members contributing to the richness of the live sound.

The film premieres in cinemas worldwide on 11th December 2025, but its run is very limited, so fans are encouraged to grab tickets early.

A Blu-ray DVD and a digital download version will follow later in December.

What makes this concert film so special is not only the band’s performance, but the emotional weight behind it.

Songs of a Lost World is a deeply reflective, atmospheric album.

It’s live rendition through film is set to be a journey through memory and legacy, a moment of creative rebirth for The Cure.

The Show of a Lost World offers a moving, cinematic way to experience one of their most significant performances.

Get your tickets to watch the film in cinemas here.