Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Review

The Imprisoning War has hovered around the Legend of Zelda universe for decades, often referenced but never fully depicted.

For longtime fans, it has been one of the great unanswered chapters. For anyone new to the series, it helps to imagine a long lost era in a much bigger fantasy timeline. Age of Imprisonment finally brings that era forward, and it manages to welcome both dedicated players and newcomers at the same time.

Set in the ancient past during Hyrule’s founding years, the story expands on the fragments seen in Tears of the Kingdom.

Gamers who followed Link’s Dragon Tears memories will appreciate how neatly this fills the gaps, while newcomers can enjoy it as a self-contained narrative about a kingdom’s early struggles.

It is rare for a Warriors title to be treated as canon, but here the story takes centre stage and feels like an essential part of the Zelda mythos.

At its core, Age of Imprisonment is an action heavy game built on the Musou formula, where players take on large groups of enemies with stylish combo driven combat.

Zelda fans will immediately notice the influence from Tears of the Kingdom’s mechanics. Zonai devices, fuse inspired attacks, and environmental strategies give the action more depth than previous Hyrule Warriors entries.

Freeze a cluster of enemies with a Frost Emitter, drop a Time Bomb for a clean finish, or experiment with creative combinations that reward players who like tinkering.

Newcomers can rely on simple button presses on easier difficulties, while more experienced players can push the game’s systems further on Normal and Hard.

The roster is also a standout. Each character feels distinct in gameplay and personality, which adds texture to the story. New faces introduced for this era blend naturally with familiar figures like Rauru and Zelda.

Sync Strikes, a tag team style special attack, add spectacle without over complicating things and give players a satisfying sense of cooperation between characters.

Mission structure provides solid variety, shifting from fort captures to aerial hunts to large scale boss battles that feel almost cinematic.

Some levels are quick bursts of action and others stretch out for players who want longer, more tactical sessions.

Performance on Switch 2 is impressively smooth, offering consistent 60 frames per second and a sharper, more detailed world.

The soundtrack mixes soft piano themes with reimagined classics, adding warmth and atmosphere to each region.

Side missions can become repetitive for those who chase every upgrade, but the overall experience is rich, inviting, and full of energy.

For dedicated Zelda fans, it is a meaningful expansion of the lore. For casual players, it is an accessible way into a beloved universe with plenty of action to enjoy.