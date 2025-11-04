Fans gifted PinkPantheress a… Roast Chicken?

Fowl Play.
The atmosphere at a PinkPantheress show in Chicago turned from dreamy to deliciously unhinged when a fan presented the singer with an unexpected offering: a full, store-bought rotisserie chicken.
Mid-performance at the Aragon Ballroom, PinkPantheress paused, her curiosity piqued by an audience member’s peculiar parcel.
someone brought a rotisserie chicken to the concert, she actually took it and joe actually ate it???
“Is that a roast fucking chicken in here?” she asked, her voice a mix of bewilderment and amusement.
Accepting the bizarre gift, she promptly handed it to her on-stage DJ, Joe, noting he “hadn’t eaten today.”
The moment culminated in a surreal scene straight out of internet lore: Joe casually enjoying the chicken during a rendition of her viral hit ‘Illegal,’ perfectly encapsulating the intimate, funny, and wonderfully unscripted nature of a PinkPantheress live experience.