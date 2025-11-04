Fans gifted PinkPantheress a… Roast Chicken?

Fowl Play.

The atmosphere at a PinkPantheress show in Chicago turned from dreamy to deliciously unhinged when a fan presented the singer with an unexpected offering: a full, store-bought rotisserie chicken.

Mid-performance at the Aragon Ballroom, PinkPantheress paused, her curiosity piqued by an audience member’s peculiar parcel.

“Is that a roast fucking chicken in here?” she asked, her voice a mix of bewilderment and amusement.

Accepting the bizarre gift, she promptly handed it to her on-stage DJ, Joe, noting he “hadn’t eaten today.”

The moment culminated in a surreal scene straight out of internet lore: Joe casually enjoying the chicken during a rendition of her viral hit ‘Illegal,’ perfectly encapsulating the intimate, funny, and wonderfully unscripted nature of a PinkPantheress live experience.