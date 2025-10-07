PinkPantheress Announces Remix Album With Kaytranada, Bladee, Anitta, & More

PinkPantheress opens the door to a dazzling remix world with an all-star cast of collaborators.

PinkPantheress has announced Fancy Some More?, a remix companion to her acclaimed mixtape Fancy That (2025). The project, stacked with an eclectic roster from Kaytranada to Basement Jaxx, drops this Friday.

When Fancy That landed earlier this year, it felt like a secret door creaking open: a flashback to mid-2000s fashion, a feverish love letter to UK garage, and a reminder that PinkPantheress doesn’t just ride trends, she reshapes them.

Now she’s cracking that door even wider.

Fancy Some More? reimagines her twenty-minute portal of jittery garage, emo confessionals, and sly pop twists with the help of some of the most adventurous names in dance and R&B.

The lineup is outrageous. Kaytranada lends his velvet touch, Basement Jaxx resurface to spin her hooks into carnival chaos, Ravyn Lenae glides through her dreamlike vocals, and Oklou stretches PinkPantheress’ melodies into elastic, alien pop. There’s also a roll call of global heavyweights:

Anitta, Seventeen, Sugababes, Zara Larsson, Sega Bodega, Groove Armada, each one refracting Pink’s kaleidoscopic sound through their own prism.

As teased on X, the project is playful, audacious, and a bold celebration of remix culture.

It feels like a natural extension of Fancy That, a mixtape already built from references, collages, and sonic in-jokes. Pink’s music has always been about taking fragments of the past, garage breaks, emo laments, Y2K kitsch and spinning them into something startlingly new.

This project features a community of collaborators that help pull her vision in unexpected directions while keeping her cool at the centre.

Where Fancy That was PinkPantheress’ declaration of self, sharp, short, and unmistakably hers—Fancy Some More? invites others to play in her world.

Fancy Some More? lands this Friday.