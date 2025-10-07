The Kid LAROI and Aussie Icons Headline AO Live 2026

AO Live 2026 expands to five nights with The Kid LAROI, Spacey Jane, Peggy Gou, and more.

The Australian Open isn’t just for tennis. AO Live returns in 2026, packing five nights of headline music acts. The Kid LAROI, Spacey Jane, Peggy Gou, The Veronicas, and SOFI TUKKER are confirmed, with more names soon.

AO Live 2026 opens its doors from Wednesday, January 28 to Sunday, February 1 at John Cain Arena, now stretching across five nights.

Kicking things off is The Kid LAROI, a proud Kamilaroi man from Sydney’s very own “burrows” of southern suburbs.

From small local shows to topping global charts with Stay, he carries the pulse of his community and the streets that shaped him, bringing a raw, honest energy to his Australian-exclusive performance.

Spacey Jane takes the stage Thursday, carrying the weight of nights spent on Fremantle streets and the roar of sold-out rooms behind them.

Their music feels alive, like the breath of the crowd itself, fans singing every word from ‘Booster Seat’ to ‘Ily’ the Most, moving with the rhythm of the band. Caleb, Peppa, Ashton, and Kieran fill the space without grand theatrics, letting their songs ripple through the venue, each chord and lyric a quiet nod to the towns and tours that shaped them.

By the final note, you don’t just leave the show, you carry a piece of it with you.

Friday brings Australian pop icons The Veronicas alongside Grammy-nominated electronic duo SOFI TUKKER for AO Pride Day.

Lisa and Jessica Origliasso have consistently dominated the charts since 2005, with timeless tracks like ‘Untouched’ still holding cultural sway.

SOFI TUKKER’s kinetic energy promises a night of irresistible beats, making this AO Live instalment both nostalgic and cutting-edge.

Closing the festival on Sunday is Korean-born DJ Peggy Gou, whose infectious blend of house and techno has made her a global club sensation. From underground raves to festival main stages, Gou’s set is expected to electrify Grand Slam Oval, proving that AO Live is as much a destination for world-class DJs as it is for Aussie legends.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 14 via Ticketmaster.

Wednesday 28 January 2026 – 5-9pm AEDT

The Kid LAROI

+ Special guests

Thursday 29 January 2026 – 5-9pm AEDT

Spacey Jane

+ Special guests

Friday 30 January 2026 – 5-9pm AEDT

The Veronicas and SOFI TUKKER

+ Special guests

Saturday 31 January 2026 – 2-7pm AEDT

To be announced

AO Women’s Final – 7:30pm

Sunday 1 February 2026 – 2-7pm AEDT

Peggy Gou

+ Special guests

AO Men’s Final – 7:30pm