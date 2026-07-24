Tom Holland refuses dance doubles for Fred Astaire biopic

Tom Holland is training to perform every Fred Astaire dance himself

Tom Holland is setting himself an ambitious challenge for his next role, revealing he wants to perform every dance number himself in the upcoming Fred Astaire biopic.

Speaking on Good Morning America, the actor said he’s heading straight back to dance rehearsals after wrapping the whirlwind press tours for The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

“I did my first few rehearsals recently, and it both filled me with excitement and absolute dread because I’ve got so much work to do to try and do Fred proud,” Holland said.

Rather than relying on stunt performers or dance doubles, Holland hopes to recreate Astaire’s iconic performances as authentically as possible.

“I have a desire to use no doubles, to do all of the dancing, to shoot those dances in one shot–how he would have done it,” he explained.

It’s a daunting goal, but Holland is far from a novice. Before becoming Marvel’s Spider-Man, he trained extensively in dance and starred in the title role of Billy Elliot the Musical on London’s West End.

That background has also helped shape the athletic physicality fans have come to expect from his superhero performances.

The untitled Fred Astaire biopic will be directed by Paddington and Wonka filmmaker Paul King, with a screenplay from Billy Elliot writer Lee Hall. Amy Pascal, Rachael O’Connor, Ben Holden and Josh Hyams are producing.

For now, Holland’s schedule remains packed. The Odyssey opened to strong reviews earlier this month, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in cinemas on July 31.

Once the promotional tour winds down, however, it’s back to the studio, where Holland hopes to earn the approval of one of Hollywood’s greatest dancers without anyone stepping in for him.