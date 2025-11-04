Henry Rollins and Ian MacKaye unite for secret studio session

The punks are back in the garage.

The hallowed halls of Inner Ear Studios, the birthplace of American hardcore, recently echoed with a potent reunion.

Decades after they first forged a musical revolution there, icons Henry Rollins and Ian MacKaye returned to the studio, reigniting a creative partnership that once defined a generation.

With legendary producer Don Zientara at the board, the duo mixed four new tracks, a project that marks a stunning return to music for Rollins, who had famously retired from the medium.

The session was blessed by the surprise appearance of fellow D.C. scene stalwart Eddie Janney.

For these architects of punk, stepping back into the room where they recorded seminal works with bands like Minor Threat and Bad Brains was a powerful, full-circle moment.

The masters are complete, the artwork is in progress, and as Rollins himself declared, the anticipation is palpable: “We are extremely excited by this one.”