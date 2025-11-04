Joji returns with fourth album Piss In The Wind, out February 6

Joji returns with his fourth album Piss In The Wind, out February 6, 2026. Coinciding with a Record Store Day exclusive prism-colored vinyl.

The record balances haunting melodies with gritty, atmospheric production – a sound Joji has honed over the years.

Tracks like ‘PIXELATED KISSES’ and ‘If It Only Gets Better’ deliver the same introspective, melancholic mood fans have come to expect, but with fresh textures and a sharper sense of focus.

For collectors, there’s a Record Store Day exclusive: Piss In The Wind [Indie Exclusive Prism Colored Vinyl + Poster], a limited-edition release perfect for vinyl enthusiasts.

Pre-orders and pre-saves are available here.

Joji’s music has always thrived on contradictions, and Piss In The Wind looks set to continue that tradition – quietly powerful without ever trying too hard – and quintessentially Joji.