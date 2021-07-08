The Sims 5 is officially confirmed: here’s what we know

Get ready to make your Sims characters perform more wacky and borderline crazy antics in EA’s upcoming franchise entry, The Sims 5.

The Sims have been around since the start of the millennium back in 2000. They even had their own reality TV show – so any revelations surrounding The Sims 5 are not completely unexpected.

Given the mass appeal, Electronic Arts (EA) has continued working on the franchise and dropped a major bombshell late in April 2021. What happened? Well, official news of The Sims 5 was revealed in this interview with Laura Miele, the Chief Studio Officer at EA.

What do you SIM-ply have to know?

As soon as Laura confirmed that The Sims 5 was in development, millions of fans worldwide were immediately abuzz with excitement. And for good reason.

The Sims 4 launched all the way back in 2014, and while it has enjoyed several updates and expansion packs, as well as a mobile version of the game in the subsequent years that followed, fans of The Sims had been waiting with bated breath for something juicier for a long, long while.

According to both official and fan-based sources so far, The Sims 5 will carry on its legacy of being a safe space that enables people to freely create their own world – whether that be by designing a thriving, impeccable metropolis, or by burning everyone and everything to the ground.

It’s whatever floats your boat really, we’re not judging. We all have a tiny authoritarian inside of us.

Although EA remains quite tight-lipped on any developments, the main point is that The Sims 5 will evolve at a standard similar to all its predecessors. For starters, the graphics and character designs will be polished, plus character and building features will be expanded.

The key focus in the new game is to hone in on our experiences relating with our characters, bringing further enhancements on animations and life events. Players will also experience more freedom in decorating and customising the characters.

Based on these tidbits, it seems nothing will be too shocking for those that have stuck with the world-building franchise. But then again, if you’ve been with The Sims since the beginning, you probably wouldn’t be surprised by much. What initially started out as a simple, dollhouse simulator soon spiralled into an open universe capable of practically anything.

However, there’s just one other thing you should be aware of: for the first time ever in 20 years, The Sims 5 will be multiplayer. This news has sparked considerable debate in the community, to say the least.

sims 5 multiplayer confirmed which basically means if we have problems on twitter we can settle them in Pleasantview with our fists like ADULTS — ✞ ruined vindi ✞ (@itsVindi) April 30, 2021

The Sims 5, now with friends

When quizzed about the upcoming Sims multiplayer, Miele said:

“I think 20 years later we learned a lot about how players interact, what motivates players, how players can come together co-operatively and so as you imagine as we think about the next generation of The Sims it’s SUPER important for us to have the best tools, the most flexibility and for players to really expand on their creativity, remix items and objects in the world.”

“I think that’s one of our biggest opportunities with The Sims… [it is] is the social connection component that we need to bring to this brand and this franchise. The team is hard at work on the next generation of that experience.”

However, for a game that’s been primarily focused on individual play styles, rather than co-op, the new multiplayer mode could be heading towards a shaky, uncertain future.

Some of the spoilers for The Sims 5

Now, onto the unofficial stuff. Some of these points were insinuated during the interview, but since very little has been properly ascertained, most info about The Sims 5 is mostly just pure speculation at the moment.

A significant majority of the many theories running wild on the internet surround functions that fans hope will be integrated in the upcoming Sims game, rather than concrete, evidence-based claims. That’s why, although it may be tempting to jump on board and believe the various spoilers, we’d advise you to take in the information with a grain of salt.

To start, Miele also hinted in her interview that there might be a creator marketplace, which will most likely implemented to capitalise on the new (potentially online) multiplayer mode.

This feature would allow those with a passion for design to create their own cosmetic items for The Sims 5 and then sell them to earn some good ol’ cash. Like we mentioned though, this is just another theory, but if it did happen, any revenue earned would most likely be split between the creator and EA.

4Chan also remains a popular destination for uncovering leaks on the game. One particular rumour on the website fanned the flames of the game being showcased in the upcoming 2021 EA Play, which will be held on June 14th.

What’s more, 4Chan also theorised that The Sims 5 would come out in the Australian autumn of 2022.

I really want to see the sims 5 embrace different cultures in the base game! Even different sim languages would be amazing. — ★ 𝗗𝗘𝗟𝗨𝗟𝗨 ★ (@DELULUKWEEN) May 6, 2021

With a large fanbase comes many fan theories, which is why there are millions of ideas regarding the new Sims sequel floating around.

Yet, positive speculation isn’t the only thing surfacing on the net. There’s also been considerable concern raised over the new title, with some voicing their worries over previous editions of the game being abandoned despite needing a desperate fix (looking at you, The Sims 4).

What will a new Sims game look like?

Technological advancements are a huge part of why people look forward to video game sequels so much. The fantasy of our favourite game, looking better than ever, is more than enough to get most fans’ hearts beating a step quicker.

One such fan couldn’t wait for an official The Sims 5 trailer and decided to take matters into their own hands. While the following video is in no way official it is an intriguing look at what a next-gen Sims game could look like. The tech demo was shared by ‘Priymak Elysium’, and reportedly made using Epic’s Unreal Engine 5. Not too shabby if you ask us.

Since The Sims 5 is still in its early stages, we’ll continually update this post as soon as we get the details.

While you’re waiting for The Sims 5, The Sims 3 and The Sims 4 are both currently available as part of Xbox Game Pass. Find out more here.