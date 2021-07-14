The 11 best gaming headsets you can buy in 2021

The sound of gaming just gets better and better. So listen up as we take a tour of the 11 best gaming headsets you can get in 2021.

With the establishment of next-gen consoles like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X alongside customisable PC powerhouses, sound in gaming has never been so immersive. The gaming headset is the medium of choice for the modern gamer, offering unrivalled intimacy and the ability to be completely shut off from the outside world.

New to the gaming universe and wondering which pair to grab? Or are you a seasoned vet looking to gain that competitive advantage? Read on as we list the 10 best gaming headsets across a range of budgets in 2021.

Astro A50

It’s the top of the list, so why not start at the top? The Astro A50 is a supercharged headset with specs that wouldn’t be out of place in a professional recording studio, let alone the battle station. With 40mm Neodymium drivers, you’ll be able to tune into sonic information across an incredibly broad swathe of the frequency spectrum.

Other important features include an in-built mix amp for balancing game sounds and communication, plus, it’s 3D audio compatible on PC and Xbox.

Logitech H540

If you’re looking for a gaming headset that’s versatile, user friendly, and less expensive, the Logitech H540 is hard to ignore. Importantly, it features a USB connection, which makes it a complete piece of cake to plug and get going.

That’s not to say it’s a slouch in sound either. With its “Laser-tuned” drivers, noise cancelling mic, and on-ear controls, you’ll find it easier than ever to take your Zoom calls for work then transition straight into your gaming zone.

Sennheiser HD 400S

It’s safe to say that Sennheiser knows a thing or two about crafting headphones. This German company is a go-to in the studio, but that doesn’t mean its products haven’t made a splash in the gaming arena too. Case in point: the HD 400S.

These cans aren’t really marketed specifically as a gaming headset, but at this price point and with the addition of a built-in mic, this allrounder is pretty hard to beat.

Xbox Wireless Headset

If you’re an Xbox user and hankering for a no-fuss connection from your console to your ears, look no further. The Xbox Wireless Headset is about as user friendly as it gets — but don’t let the simplicity fool you — this headset is still a beast when it comes to sound.

With support for a range of innovative audio platforms, including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone X, this unassuming piece of gear is on par with the best on this list in immersive audio capability. What’s more, you can hook it up to your PC with this elegant Wireless Adaptor for Windows 10.

Astro A40 TR

Prepping for a tournament? The Astro A40 TR is perhaps the most battle-ready gaming headset on this list. Complete with Astro Audio V2 tuning, you’ll be hearing enemies before they can even think of attacking.

Mod kit ready, with swappable boom mic and speaker tags that you can customise, this is a pro-level e-sports headset that can roll with the punches and be tweaked to suit the individual gamer’s needs. Coming in at less than half the price of as its big brother, the A50, it deserves an audition at the very least.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P

Ready to cut the cord? Say hello to the SteelSeries Arctis 7P. This particular gaming headset has been making a lot of waves in recent times, meeting in that lovely Venn diagram sweet spot of affordability, functionality, and sound.

An award-winning sonic performer, the Arctis 7P is tailor-made to make the very most of the PS5’s enhanced sound capabilities, but it’s also compatible with the PS4, PC, Android and Nintendo Switch. With 24-hour battery life, it’ll outlast even the most obsessive players.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

With the BlackShark V2 Pro, Razer has crafted a gaming headset that provides an elite audio experience, with the comfort to keep you in the zone for hours on end. With a stonking 50 mm driver set, the BlackShark V2 Pro offers up all that top-end detail, as well as truly bone-crushing bottom end.

There’s also a detachable supercardioid mic onboard, which will ensure that your voice — and only your voice — will be heard in the midst of a mission.

EPOS H3

For those with a refined aesthetic appreciation, we present the EPOS H3 gaming headset. This particular model has an understated, even retro look, and wouldn’t look out of place next to your hifi gear. But does that mean it compromises on vital audio performance? Not a chance.

With a studio-quality boom mic that automatically mutes when lifted and ergonomic ear cups that provides an acoustic seal for enhanced audio performance, this classy pair of cans came ready to play.

Audeze Penrose

In recent years, Audeze has made a huge splash in the field of pro audio and hifi, reviving planar magnetic technology with astonishing results. It only makes sense that this lauded headphone manufacturer would eventually get into the gaming world. Penrose is the result of this adventure.

Audio quality is one thing in gaming, but when you couple that with a genuinely pleasurable experience, you’ve got something pretty damn special. Bringing planar magnetic tech to the table for a gaming headset could be a gamechanger.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

It wouldn’t be a headset list without giving Turtle Beach a shout out. A leader for such a long time in the field, the hit parade of classic headsets continues with the Stealth 700 Gen 2 for Xbox and PlayStation.

For a long time, this company has hit all the right points for gamers who want a premium audio experience — on this front, the new Stealth 700 doesn’t disappoint. Rugged construction, but still comfortable, proprietary Nanoclear drivers with Bluetooth connectivity, it’s the culmination of Turtle Beach’s pedigree.

ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Air

The Elo 7.1 Air — as the name suggests — immerses gamers in 7.1 surround sound. The company calls it 360° and it’s easy to see why: it gives gamers the advantage of being able to pick out sound sources beyond just the stereo field.

Along with the company’s ‘Superhuman Hearing’, which provides automatic boosting for critical sounds, the Elo 7.1 Air is hard to go past if you’re looking for that competitive edge.

Happy Mag may earn commissions through affiliate links found on our site.