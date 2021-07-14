Horny internet outrage over Lola Bunny’s boobs in new ‘Space Jam’ sequel

It’s been 25 years since the original Space Jam was released, and fans were excited…until they saw Lola Bunny’s tiddies (or lack of).

Space Jam: A New Legacy, the 2021 sequel to the 1996 basketball cult classic, is out on July 16 to give us some hope and entertainment for lockdown.

Well, it’ll give hope to most of us, but it may do the opposite to those expecting a sexy Lola Bunny, voiced by Zendaya in the sequel.

“I had no idea that people would be that up in arms about a bunny not having boobs,” Director Malcolm Lee told Entertainment Weekly.

“This is 2021. It’s important to reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters,” he said.

Lee explained that the team “reworked” Lola Bunny as he was “caught off guard” by the “very sexualised” way the animated rabbit was portrayed in the original 1996 film.

Lola Bunny’s boobs were slapping her in the face making stock punching noises as she ran across the court but now, 25 years into her basketball career, she has discovered sports bras. we should be happy for her — Ophilia Bedelia 🔞 • 👩🏻‍🔬🖤👨🏻‍🔬 (@OphiliaBedelia) March 5, 2021

Of course, not everyone shares Lee’s view on the change, with the internet’s horndogs voicing their distresses of Lola’s new look.

“Communist China has won. Liberty is dead,” cried one Twitter user at the sight of a flatter chest.

Another attempted some clever wordplay, writing, “Oh great, they may as well just call this #WokeJam. The woke keeps waking up from sleeping. Gotta love all this pressure that’s coming from the ‘Woke’. Not sure why people are so soft nowadays.”

Sorry, just trying to comprehend that…um, what?

Lee said that he believes young girls will look up to Lola, and a huge reason for that is the strong woman behind her.

“Zendaya’s having a great moment right now. She’s taking ownership of her image, her brand, her business. She’s really the embodiment of Lola, to tell you the truth. That’s the kind of projection of Lola that we wanted to have,” he said.

Zendaya weighed in on the matter, saying:

“I didn’t know that was going to happen either! I definitely know we love her, but I didn’t know it was going to be as much of a focus as it was. But I understand, because she’s a lovable character. She’s very important, so I get it”.

The outrage first appeared when sneak peek visuals of the film were released in March, and now that we are so close to getting our hands on it, the horny bastards are more distressed than ever.

I JUST REALIZE I BEEN MIXING UP REBECCA RABBIT AND LOLA BUNNY WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/ZzGZtpQuo2 — donovan (@d0nvey) July 12, 2021

However, we can hold on to some hope in humanity, as people online rallied together to bump the hornbags and their obsession with a cartoon rabbit’s titties down a level.

The one who has been complaining the whole time about Lola Bunny not having bewbs pic.twitter.com/72jB5QQXaP — Rodol J. Pérez – Proyecto ??? (@ConanCimmerio) July 13, 2021

If someone is mad about this whole Lola Bunny boobs thing, I’m genuinely worried that you want to fuck cartoon rabbits. — pooooop (@_silverlake) March 7, 2021

“omg they didn’t give lola bunny boobs! warner brothers have gone down the drain! this movie is gonna suck!” pic.twitter.com/Q4IsqD04OE — Blevins (@BLEVINSSTYLE) March 5, 2021

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released in cinemas in Australia on July 15 and will be available on Binge (Australia’s HBO Max equivalent) on July 16.