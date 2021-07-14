Heartlake put together the sonic references behind ‘Sanfrancisco’

Coming from the release of their electric single, Sanfrancisco, four-piece indie-rock group, Heartlake, unpack the layers behind the track.

Sydney band, Heartlake, deep dive into the influences behind their colour-swizzled sound.

Putting together a list of sonic references, frontman Stefan, along with brothers Giacomo, Luca and friend Noah, peel back the layers behind their single, Sanfrancisco.

1st Time – Bakar

The chorus groove is killer! Makes the song flow, and we wanted to capture that feeling in Sanfrancisco. You’ll hear it in the drum pattern, we haven’t done something like this, and it feels fresh. So that’s a big contribution in setting the space for Sanfrancisco (Giacomo).

Dreams – Fleetwood Mac

This one’s a classic, we love its simplicity and the atmosphere it sets from the get-go. We also love the 70’s sounds and production, and the stereo field it sets in your ears. This one’s a big influence! (Giacomo).

Black Flamingo – The Wombats

We are a rock band when it comes down to it, and we love the driven drum and guitar tones in The Wombats’, Black Flamingo. Our bridge and chorus in Sanfrancisco definitely goes down these roots. The sounds are loose, out there, and certainly capture your attention. We’ve definitely taken a page out of The Wombat’s book, this is one to listen to! (Giacomo).

Pink Lemonade – James Bay

This song is so full of energy from start to finish. We especially loved the recording techniques used between the drums and guitars, it’s got a nice natural room taste. The contrast between the subtle verse with melodic intricacies to the pumping chorus that you’ll have stuck in your head for days was something we wanted to incorporate into writing Sanfrancisco (Noah).

Walking On A Dream – Empire of the Sun

This is a banger we can proudly say we grew up with. We love every aspect of it from its production to the simple melody we all know. Sanfrancisco is a fantasy song for us, which has definitely been influenced by Empire of the Sun. Every playlist deserves this tune (Luca).

What Do You Stand For? – Low Island

We love the concept of taking certain classic sounds and altering their sensibilities to be the main focus of different genres. We love the non-traditional approach to their guitar and synth tones and how they showcase a new age of rock. We wanna prove rock isn’t dead, it’s very much alive in new forms (Stefan).