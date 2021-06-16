The PS5 in Australia will be restocked soon: here’s how you can grab one

Australia is getting a new wave of PS5s after months of delays and an abysmal amount of issues. Here’s where you can snag one.

Whether it was because of manufacturing or shipping issues, Sony has become infamous this past year for massive delays when delivering the PS5 to customers in Australia. Heck, the entire rest of world has been affected as well.

Not surprisingly, this isn’t the first time Australia has copped it when it comes to trying to get our hands on gaming consoles. Yes, we may be thousands of kilometres away from the rest of the world, but it just hurts to be left out at times, you know? Luckily, if reports are to be believed, a new shipment of PS5s will be available in Australia soon.

So where will the PS5 be available in Australia?

Right now, we are aware that Big W is definitely going to accept new orders for the console. You can place orders for the disk edition of the PS5 at Big W here. They also have the digital edition of the PS5 in Australia, which can be purchased here.

This new allocation of the PS5 will only be made available for home delivery, and customers can only buy a maximum of one console per order. Which is fair enough, considering the insanely short amount of time the PS5 has sold out in before.

Additionally, despite their website saying it’s currently unavailable, Amazon is preparing to take on new orders. The PS5 disk-edition can be found at this link, while the digital edition is right here.

Seriously Fuck me can't find a Ps5 anywhere in Australia and I'm not gonna hunch over a stock website and keep hitting refresh just to get a games console. Whenever I can just walk into a store and buy the damn thing is when I'll buy it. https://t.co/BMM4uOghmw — [email protected]:Nocturne (@Hazamatoxin) April 29, 2021

However, this isn’t particularly surprising given that these shops still haven’t finished delivering their previous orders, some of which were taken many months ago.

How do I get in early?

The short answer is you can’t. Both Big W and Amazon haven’t even officially stated when they will be taking new orders, so that leaves those of us without a PS5 the tedious job of staking out their websites; in hope that a green button just pops up.

So try and be prepared and patient, it’s your best chance of getting a PS5 in Australia.

Latest PS5 updates

Update (June 17 2021): Sony has announced that PlayStation Direct will be getting new PS5 stock. What this means, is that you want to check your email for an invitation to purchase a PS5. If you haven’t registered your interest already, now might be a good time. Fingers crossed friends.

Update (June 8 2021): EB Games are currently taking pre-orders in store for the PS5 digital version with an expected ship date of late July. This is a fresh allocation from their previous drop in May. Godspeed.

Update (May 19 2021): We have confirmation that Amazon were taking orders for PS5s – both the disk and digital editions – until last night, the 18th. Unfortunately, the links are now showing an exhausted allocation once again.

Update (May 11 2021): We’ve received reports that EB games are accepting in-person pre-orders for both the digital and disc version of the PS5. We’ve verified this information with EB games clerks in Sydney’s CBD. As of 11:00 am they are still accepting pre-orders. Consoles will be shipped latest June, and only a $200 deposit is required.

Update (May 7 2021): Currently, it appears the stockists listed above aren’t taking any further orders. We will do our best to provide updates on this page as news becomes available. However, Sony Australia has introduced a feature that claims to offer up-to-date information on upcoming availability. To access this they require signing up with an email address. So no guarantees, but it might help you jump into the queue as soon as a single PS5 in Australia becomes available. Click through here to sign up.