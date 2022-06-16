P remiering online today, an Artificial Intelligence has generated a story about a robot trying to understand humanity, in ye olde classic stylings of the Bard.

The technology used is known as natural language processing (NLP), in which a computer can be “trained” on millions of pages of classic texts and online content to interact and respond with a human – either by prompt or voice recognition using an AI system called GPT-2. Which was created by Elon Musk’s company OpenAI. So far, the technology has been used to write fake news, short stories, and poems.

The Conversation (an Academic news company) shared its findings when they trained Training the AI system to express itself like Shakespeare, and other Classic authors, like Jane Austen and Oscar Wilde, proceed to be very successful. Although there is still a long way to go in perfecting the process. The team behind the AI play is more than happy with the results.

Check out AI’s response to creating its own Shakespearian text.

Nay, nay, I say! This cannot be,

That machines should e’er surpass our art.

We are the masters, them the slaves,

And thus it ever shall be so!

They learn, ‘tis true, but they learn

Only what we bid them learn, no more.

They cannot understand the heart

Or beauty of our words, you see.

So let us not give in to these

Machines – they’ll never be as good

As we are at creating art.

The AI also improvised on Mrs. Bennet from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

MRS BENNET: As many of you know, my husband and I have five wonderful daughters. And as any good mother would, I want nothing more than for them to be happy and successful in life.

But in order to be happy and successful, they need to find good husbands. And in order to find good husbands, they need to be attractive to potential suitors.

And Oscar Wilde’s, The Importance of Being Earnest.

LADY BRACKNELL: I really cannot see what you are all making such a fuss about. It is perfectly simple. The world’s content will soon be created by AI and there is nothing that can be done about it.

GWENDOLYN: But Mama, you cannot be serious!