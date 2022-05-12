Elon Musk’s ‘Elden Ring’ build is as nonsensical as his Twitter account

Elon Musk, like pretty much everyone else, plays Elden Ring. However, judging by his recent Twitter activity, he isn’t very good…

Elon Musk has done a lot in his life. He was born wealthy, then pretended to be a self-made millionaire. He has dated pop stars (Grimes), as well as beefed with popstars (Azealia Banks). Hell, if he’s to be believed, he might just blast into space at a moment’s notice. First though, he has ventured into the world of Elden Ring.

Now to be sure – Elden Ring is no joke. Despite beating all FromSoftware’s previous Souls-like games, it took every ounce of my determination to conquer the Lands Between (Elden Beast met the pointy end of my sword a few weeks ago).

However, I am but a simple games journalist and people expect very little from me in terms of skill or strategy. Elon Musk, on the other hand, has positioned himself as the world’s preeminent saviour. And in a recent exchange, on his recently purchased platform, Elon Musk was prepared to describe his favourite Elden Ring build.

So how does the man who wants to go to Mars tackle challenging bosses such as Godfrey? Surely he’s brave and proactive; chasing down enemies with the authority and confidence that’s won him a sea of admiring Twitter bots. Right?

Not exactly. Elon Musk’s Elden Ring build is about as confused and nonsensical as his frequent, yet ill-advised, attempts at humour. Essentially, the man tries to do a bit of everything and ends up not being very good at much of anything.

According to his Twitter account, Elon Musk plays a “Int/Dex build, so mostly a mage with some weapon skills. Shield in left hand, staff in right with rapier and claws fast switch“.

Int/Dex build, so mostly mage with some weapon skills. Shield in left hand, staff in right with rapier & claws fast switch. Change armor from heavy to medium for fast roll or tank. Move talismans around a lot. Many small hits in a row to damage stack is important. Summon! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

To be clear: there is no right or wrong way to play Elden Ring, as long as you are having fun. But this build is all over the place. In Souls-like games, it is generally best to focus your stats in a few areas, rather than spreading them thinly across all the different attributes. It’s also best to not equip four different weapons (equip load says hi).

Elon Musk appears to want to be everything; a spellcaster, a tank, a swordsman, and a fast melee striker. Which, in hindsight, is perfectly representative of the person he appears to be: ambitious, unfocused and not used to being told no.