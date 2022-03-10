Grimes accidentally announced secret baby with Elon Musk

During a poorly timed interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes’ second baby with Elon Musk was discovered.

Grimes and Elon Musk, who were reportedly “semi-separated”, have had a baby girl via surrogate named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but Grimes is calling her ‘Y’.

Grimes met with a reporter from Vanity Fair to do an interview but forgot that the interviewer may hear the little cries of a newborn baby.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking.” Grimes told Vanity Fair when the baby was heard.

Elon, who was already the proud father to 7 boys, has finally brought a girl into the world and I can only assume he’s stoked as he was once quoted but Wall Street Journal saying: “There are not enough people, I can’t emphasise this enough. There are not enough people,”

“If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words,” Musk said.

Soon after the interview, Grimes tweeted saying that she didn’t mean to announce the baby’s arrival just yet and said: “I’d love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible.”

The electro-pop singer and tech billionaire have been pretty on again off again but apparently, right now, they’re on… kind of.

Grimes told Vanity Fair that there was “no real word” for their relationship but she “would probably refer to him as my boyfriend,” she then added that they’re “very fluid.”

More to come.