Labor senator Kimberley Kitching died aged 52

Senator Kimberley Kitching died suddenly of a suspected heart attack on Thursday afternoon as reported by the ABC.

Senator Kitching was said to have been feeling unwell while driving between meetings when she pulled her car over and called her husband.

An ambulance was called to the scene but medics were sadly unable to resuscitate Kitching.

Members of parliament across both political parties have announced their condolences.

“All of us in the Labor family are in shock tonight at the sudden death of our friend and colleague, senator Kimberley Kitching,” Labor leader Anthony Albanese said.

More to come.