Kim K said “nobody wants to work these days”… ain’t it rich

Kim Kardashian criticised people for not working hard enough to gain success… This coming from the woman who rose to fame because she banged an already famous dude.

Kim is getting slammed by pretty much anyone not famous for being so out of touch in an interview with Variety.

While I have certainly been one to defend the 41-year-old because she does actually work and she is pretty funny so, go off queen or whatever. Still, you have to admit that the girly has had a lot handed to her.

Kim Kardashian, who grew up pretty wealthy and knew all the right people but still, she had the audacity to say: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f****** a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Yeah… people aren’t stoked.

