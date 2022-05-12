Liam Gallagher dares you to try and cancel him: ‘Bring it fucking on, you fucking squares’

Former Oasis frontman, and arguably Britain’s biggest punk, Liam Gallagher has invited the public to have a go at cancelling him.

From publicly roasting his brother, Noel, at every chance he gets, to hitting outrageous one-liners, Liam Gallagher is a man who truely does not give a single shit.

Now he’s daring people to try and cancel him, telling the public to “bring it fucking on, you fucking squares,” during his recent appearance on The 2 Johnnies Podcast.

“Who the fuck are these people canceling you, anyway?” Gallagher said. “Like, fuck off… Unless they come around to your house and say you’re canceled, you’re still going to do your fucking thing. They don’t speak for everyone, do they?”

“The canceling people just speak for the people from the cancel world. They don’t fucking speak for everyone… You can still go on and do your gig, there’s people out there who are going to like what you’ve got to say. So, bring it fucking on, you fucking squares!”

The fact that Gallagher hasn’t been cancelled yet is actually a pretty good testament to his character, given he says literally every thought that passes through his head. But his comments are mostly harmless and a good laf.

There’s a YouTube comment under a compilation video of his funniest interviews which reads: “My mum bumped into him in Waitrose years back and was like ‘Oh hi you’re Liam Gallagher’… He was like “yeah…i’m a rock star”.

So yeah, seems like he’s pretty safe from the “fucking squares” – or, at least, he is for now.