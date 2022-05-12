Nintendo confirms upcoming Switch releases for 2022

Along with its latest financial report, Nintendo has updated its list of upcoming games.

Nintendo has just announced the final (or at least most accurate) dates for their upcoming releases. We’ve got the full list below, but let’s go over some of the big news.

First, Breath of the Wild 2. Originally announced midway through 2019, it’s one of a number of major releases turned in its head thanks to the pandemic. Knowing it’ll be released in Spring 2023 isn’t exactly new information, but it’s nice it hasn’t been pushed back once again. It was originally slated for release sometime this year.

Next is Metroid Prime, and we’d be lying if we called it news. This game was announced at E3 in 2017, and we still have nothing more than a teaser trailer, and the release date is still TBA. What are the odds this is the next Duke Nukem? The next Cyberpunk 2077?

Bayonetta 3 remains vague with a “2022” confirmation but no real details. A sequel to 2014’s Bayonetta 2, fans of hack and slash spectacle fighters have been waiting on the return of the gun-wielding witch for some time now. If you simply can’t wait, you’ll have to settle for learning her combos in Super Smash Ultimate.

Much more certain are the announcements on smaller, sooner to be released games. Nintendo Switch Sports, a spiritual successor to the much loved and much memed Wii Sports will release on the April 28.

Mario Strikers: Battle League, the shocking sequel to 2007’s Mario Strikers Charged is less than a month away, slated for a June 11 release date. If you’re bored of beating your mates with go-karts, why not switch from Kart to soccer?

There’s also Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the third instalment in the somewhat polarising Monolith Soft JRPG. You can see the full list of upcoming releases below: