Elon Musk’s White House Shenanigans Exposed in Explosive New Report

Warren investigation reveals how the world’s richest man turned U.S. government into his personal piggy bank.

As Elon Musk officially exits his role as Donald Trump’s DOGE chief, a damning new report by Senator Elizabeth Warren exposes how the billionaire turned his White House tenure into a personal profit machine.

The report, Special Interests Over the Public Interest: Elon Musk’s 130 Days in the Trump Administration, catalogs 130 instances of Musk leveraging federal power to enrich his empire—from Tesla and SpaceX to Neuralink and X.

Whether strong-arming regulators, securing lucrative contracts, or gutting oversight agencies, Musk’s actions, as Warren notes, “violate norms at an astonishing pace,” even if they skirt outright illegality.

The report reveals how Musk’s DOGE slashed $2.4 billion in potential liabilities for his companies while Trump showcased Teslas on the White House lawn and the FAA fast-tracked Starlink deals.

Meanwhile, Musk’s family reportedly cashed in, with his brother landing drone-light contracts in the Gulf and his father eyeing a Dubai skyscraper 1105.

Musk’s influence, bought with a $300M campaign spend, extended far beyond his 130-day stint.

The report details his shadow governance: chairing Cabinet meetings, installing loyalists across agencies, and even shaping foreign policy to favor Starlink deals in India and Bangladesh.

His DOGE “efficiency” crusade saw thousands of federal jobs axed—including at USAID, a move critics warn could exacerbate global humanitarian crises.

Yet Musk’s most alarming power grab? Unprecedented access to sensitive government data, fuelling fears of a “corporate coup” as he reshapes oversight to serve his ventures.

As Warren warns, this isn’t just about Musk—it’s about “undermining American national security” for private gain.

Read the full report here.