Australia’s ultimate Country party is back – and it’s bigger than ever!

Megan Moroney & Nate Smith Lead Ridin’ Hearts 2025: A Country Dream Team

Saddle up, Heartbreakers! Ridin’ Hearts Festival is galloping into Sydney and Melbourne this October with a star-studded lineup that’ll have you two-stepping all day long.

Headlined by emo cowgirl Megan Moroney – fresh off her Rolling Stone cover and CMA wins – the festival also features Nate Smith’s gritty anthems, rising star Avery Anna, and Aussie breakout Lane Pittman, fresh from touring with Luke Combs.

After sold-out 2023 and 2024 editions, the one-day hoedown (October 25–26) brings Nashville to the city with line dancing, glitter stations, and the Bulldust Bar’s signature cocktails.

Plus, the Diamond Club offers VIP perks for those craving a luxe boot-scootin’ experience.

Presales are live now for past attendees, with general tickets dropping June 2.

Whether you’re a Stetson-wearing diehard or a country-curious newbie, Ridin’ Hearts is where community, hits, and hollerin’ collide.