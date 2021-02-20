10 games like Stardew Valley where you can build your personal paradise

Stardew Valley leaves people yearning for more. Unfortunately, the game’s unique character means there aren’t many games like Stardew Valley. This list compiles the best options for gamers looking to discover something similarly alluring.

Stardew Valley won a legion of fans by combining farming, light RPG mechanics, and a socialising system that is simple, yet affecting. These gameplay elements combine with the relaxing energy of the game to create something that is largely inimitable. Games like Stardew Valley simply don’t come along every harvest.

Despite this, there are always options. We have created this list, laid the foundation if you will, to help you find a few more games like Stardew Valley. We will try to highlight which Stardew Valley elements are most relevant to each suggestion; meaning that you can hone in on what you enjoyed the most. So without further ado, here is our list of games that offer customisation and creation, an interesting world to explore, and the ability to make some cute new friends.

My Time at Portia

My Time at Portia is as close to a game like Stardew Valley as you are likely to find. In fact, it wouldn’t be unfair to muse it is pretty much Stardew Valley transformed into 3D. The 3D world is lovely to look at too, with a similarly cute cartoonish art style. In this world you will be able to farm crops, build a town, and meet a cast of eccentric, yet friend locals.

Despite this it’s not all peace, flowers, and friends. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world, which on the one hand means there is a lot of free space to build. However, on the other, it means that there are some nasty monsters and perilous dungeons that need to be taken care of. Don’t worry though, it never gets too dark or scary and it is through this system that you can gather new materials and character upgrades.

While not as original as Stardew Valley, My Time at Portia does a good job filling the void that many have so keenly felt since putting down that classic. So if it’s a straight swap you are looking for, minus the 16-bit art style, look no further than My Time at Portia.

Platforms: Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Windows.

Graveyard Keeper

Ok, so don’t be turned off by the title and hear me out. From a mechanics point of view, this game is like Stardew Valley from top to bottom. And if the 3D nature of My Time at Portia turned you off, then this could be the game for you.

You will be tasked with managing a graveyard; so scrubbing graves, tending to the dead, growing food, and gathering alchemy materials are all in your job description. And while you probably saw this coming, the dead may rise from time to time and you will need to tend to that too.

Graveyard Keeper essentially performs a resurrection spell on Stardew Valley. The mechanics are all pretty much the same. It’s just that what once was bright and full of life has developed a bit of a limp; and is edging towards you with a most peculiar blank expression etched across its face. It’s perfect for Stardew Valley fans that can still vibe out with something that is morbid in a fun-loving way.

Platforms: Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Linux, Macintosh OS, Android.

Kynseed

Kynseed is a gorgeous little indie game that isn’t actually all that little; in a sense it’s never ending. Imagine a game like Stardew Valley where the years go by at a faster pace. You will still farm your fields, set up shops, have adventures, and gather supplies. However in Kynseed you can get married, have children, and then pass away. Or rather, pass into your children. Welcome to the world’s first reincarnation simulator!

The game, developed by a team that previously worked on the Fable series, is inspired by British folklore. This mysterious sandbox world and its appealing retro graphics help differentiate the game from other Stardew Valley-like titles. There are ancient goddesses to seek favour from, dark faery tale creatures to do battle with, and outlandish illnesses to catch… and hopefully cure.

This fantastical world, and the cross-generational storytelling, make for a unique experience that is not only similar to Stardew Valley, but offers something worthwhile on its own terms.

Platforms: Windows.

Forager

Forager is a relatively new addition to the genre of idle games that is available on pretty much every platform. It is known for its quicker pace; making it perfect for jumping in and out of while you journey to and from work.

The art style is plenty adorable and recalls the original Pokemon games on the Nintendo Gameboy. You play as a spritely little character that approximates a pick-axe wielding marshmallow.

Because of the game’s faster, action-oriented gameplay, there is less focus on open-ended storytelling, socialising, and a calming atmosphere. So perhaps give this one a miss if those were the aspects of Stardew Valley that you appreciated most.

Platforms: Android, Switch, Xbox One, PS4, Windows, Linux.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing is also an option for Stardew Valley fans that are looking for something a little different. At a glance, it can be a little intimidating how many versions and editions there are. However, the open-ended gameplay allows you to focus on exactly what you feel like doing. You can plant some crops, search for items, or just chill out with the anthropomorphic villagers that populate the game.

The newest version of Animal Crossing is currently only available on Nintendo Switch. However, with over 31 million copies sold, it might just about be worth the investment to join the party.

Platforms: Switch

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

The Story of Seasons series is the spiritual successor to the iconic Harvest Moon. Harvest Moon was a huge influence on Stardew Valley, pioneering the laidback combination of making friends and getting your farm on. Therefore, it would be a great choice… if it weren’t for the fact that it came out in 1996.

Hence, Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is the most convenient place to start. It’s a game like Stardew Valley, albeit with a more cartoonish, child-oriented atmosphere.

Platforms: Switch, Windows.

Farming Simulator 19

This one might be seem a bit dry for the majority of Stardew Valley fans. That said, a hard day’s work does foster a mighty fine sense of accomplishment. If you regularly found yourself too anxious to venture into the caves and do battle with the nasties, then Farming Simulator 19 could be the game for you.

You can pick between a European or American climate (sorry Australians, drought isn’t available) which is cool. All your favourite real tractor brands are available, and I have it on good authority that the Komatsu vehicles really shred.

So jump right into Farming Simulator 19! Or plant a tree. I don’t know guys.

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Mac OS, Google Stadia.

The Sims 4

Do you sometimes get tired of farming? Does your desire to explore dangerous caves sometimes drain away? Do you ever wish that the townsfolk would stop their schtick and just do what you tell them to?

Well boy do we have the game for you. Don’t think of this as a betrayal. Think of this as a holiday. The fields of Stardew Valley will still be there when you return.

The Sims 4 could be a fun option for players that want to step away from the macro elements of games like Stardew Valley and focus on the finer details of life.

Platforms: PS4, Windows, Xbox One, Mac OS

Moonlighter

Moonlighter has a nice narrative component that raises the stakes, while simultaneously differentiating itself from the pack of other farming/life simulators.

You play as Will, a charming enough shopkeeper that tends to his wares during the day. However, at night he succumbs to his innermost desire to transform into an adventuring hero.

This little plot point provides motivation for the game’s management/adventure interplay. For example, you need to manage your store well so you can afford a better weapon, which will enable you to progress further into a dungeon, which will in turn provide you with more interesting wares to sell in your store. It is an elegant loop that is addictive and rewarding.

Platforms: PS4, Switch, iOS, Windows, Linux, Xbox One, Mac OS.

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Mix two parts Zelda with one part Stardew Valley and have yourself a delicious little fondant of Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles. The atmosphere and world lean harder into the Zelda vibe, which is definitely not a bad thing. Put simply, the game is a pleasure to behold.

As you journey through the open world collecting supplies and magical creatures, you will witness the seasons change in a wonderful fashion. The day/night cycle is also a key component of the game, with certain times being best for certain activities. Speaking of which; farming, fishing, and crafting all play an important role in the game.

It should be noted that Yonder’s management component is on the lighter side, and socialising isn’t really what the game is focused on. However, Stardew Valley fans that particularly loved the calming atmosphere and interactions with nature should take a look.

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Windows, Switch and Xbox One.