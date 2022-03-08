McDonald’s have caved into public pressure, closing 850 Russian stores

McDonald’s will temporarily close each of its 850 stores in Russia, amid Vladimir Putins invasion of Ukraine.

After weeks of public pressure, fast food giants McDonald’s have announced they will temporarily close all of its 850 Russian restaurants, in a move that will impact the country’s economy.

According to The Sun, more than 62,000 people are employed by McDonald’s in Russia, but they will continue to be paid their usual salaries.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempckinski says that closing Russian stores is the best thing to do. “As we move forward, McDonald’s will continue to assess the situation and determine if any additional measures are required,” he said.

“At this juncture, it’s impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia,” Kempckinski continued. “We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain along with other operational impacts.”

Other fast food chains including, KFC, Hungry Jacks, and Pizza Hut are also being urged to boycott Russia, but unlike McDonald’s, many of these companies’ Russian stores are owned by franchisees.

McDonald’s have not mentioned when they intend to re-open Russian stores but they will “closely monitor the humanitarian situation” in the meantime.

The fast food giant have also sent food packages to Ukraine to feed those affected by the conflict.

If you’re feeling helpless at the moment but would like to assist affected Ukrainians, here’s some creative ways you can make a difference.